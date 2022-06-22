NFL World Reacts To The Heartbreaking Tony Siragusa News

FOX television commentator Tony Siragusa was a sideline reporter at the New Orleans Saints battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Nov. 5, 2006 in Tampa. The Saints defeated the Bucs 31 - 14. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images) Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Legendary NFL defensive tackle Tony "The Goose" Siragusa has passed away at 55 years old.

His former Baltimore Ravens teammate Jamal Lewis confirmed the news to TMZ Sports.

"It's a sad day to be a Raven I must say," the former running back said on Wednesday.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to Siragusa's tragic passing.

"Please tell me the Tony Siragusa news is a hoax," former tight end Dorin Dickerson wrote.

"Retired former Ravens defensive tackle Tony Siragusa died in his sleep at age 55. Former Ravens teammate Brad Jackson: 'He was the leader, he was our captain. He meant everything to everyone. It's a sad day. I just talked to him on Sunday. It's terrible,'" NFL insider Aaron Wilson reports.

Earlier today, the Ravens announced the tragic death of 26-year-old linebacker Jaylon Ferguson.

"Tremendously sad day in Baltimore with the loss of Tony Siragusa and Jaylon Ferguson. RIP," Jason La Canfora wrote.

"What a tragic day for the Baltimore Ravens’ franchise. Have always respected them and their fanbase. Losing Jaylon Ferguson and Tony Siragusa on the same day is so heartbreaking. Praying for that franchise, its fans, and the families of Jaylon and Tony," Josh Carney added.

Siragusa broke into the NFL ranks as an undrafted free agent for the Indianapolis Colts in 1990. He made his way to Baltimore in 1997 and was a key member of the team's talented defensive unit that won a Super Bowl in 2000.

The 6-foot-3, 340-lbs DT had a larger-than-life personality — which he utilized as a sideline reporter and analyst for Fox Sports in his post-playing career. He also appeared as "Frankie Cortese" on the hit TV show The Sopranos.

Our thoughts are with the Siragusa family and all those close to him during this difficult time.