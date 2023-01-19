NFL World Reacts To The Hilarious Stefon Diggs Video

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Stefon Diggs is unwinding with some TV before the Bills' Divisional Round matchup against the Bengals this weekend.

The Buffalo superstar posted a hilarious video of himself commentating his viewing of the new "Power Slap" league.

Diggs, like many people, was shocked by the brutality of this new sport.

Take a look at the wide receiver's commentary here:

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to Diggs' hilarious clip.

"I love this dude man," one fan wrote.

"I'm sure he upped the numbers on that series with this video..." another said.

"Can't get enough of this video of Stefon Diggs watching the power slap competition," another added.

Diggs is coming off an excellent performance this past weekend, reeling in seven catches for 114 yards in a Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins. He'll look to do more of the same in Sunday's Divisional Round matchup against the Bengals.