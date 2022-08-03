NFL World Reacts To The Hollywood Brown Arrest News

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Marquise Brown #5 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals and the wider sports world was stunned on Wednesday amid reports that wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was arrested for speeding.

According to KTAR in Arizona, the Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed that Brown was arrested at 7 a.m. local time this morning while driving in an HOV lane. He was taken into custody on criminal speeding charges.

Brown had not been practicing with the Cardinals due to an injury. But he was recently pulled off the non-football injury list and was set for practice this weekend.

Cardinals fans are fuming over this latest snafu in what has been an offseason full of distractions and frustration. Meanwhile, Baltimore Ravens fans are thumping their chests, declaring themselves the winners of the trade that sent Brown to Arizona during the 2022 NFL Draft:

Hollywood Brown has 195 receptions for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns in three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. But the Ravens traded him to the Cardinals in exchange for a first-round pick during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Now he's expected to team up with DeAndre Hopkins to give Kyler Murray one of the best receiving corps in the NFL. Given the state of the NFC West defenses, the Cardinals pretty much need them to be exactly that.

It will be interesting to see how the Cardinals or the NFL choose to discipline Hopkins for his arrest.

In the meantime, the Cardinals find themselves faced with yet another distraction.