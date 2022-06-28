NFL World Reacts To The Insane Aaron Rodgers Stat

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 13: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on his touchdown reception during the Detroit Lions versus Green Bay Packers game on Sunday December 13, 2020 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers has dominated every NFC North team in his last two seasons.

He's made Bears fans, Vikings fans, and Lions fans hate him even more over the years as the Packers have played some of their best football against their rivals.

ESPN's Field Yates put out quite the fun fact about Rodgers on Tuesday afternoon. In his last two seasons, Rodgers has thrown 38 touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Packers' three rivals.

This is almost unheard of when it comes to playing against your division.

NFL fans had some mixed reactions to this stat.

"I think it's about time we put an end to this one," Pride of Detroit tweeted.

"You mean the Lions, Vikings and Bears? With defenses ranked in the.. let me see here… ah yes ranked in the lower 11? 22,24 and 31 to be exact," another fan tweeted.

We'll see if Rodgers can translate this level of success to teams outside the Packers' division when it matters most.