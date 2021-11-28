It’s been that kind of year in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars are 2-8 on the season in Year 1 of the Urban Meyer era. The team has been playing better as of late, but is still in line for a top pick in the NFL Draft.

While the Jaguars are struggling on the field, the team’s mascot is struggling off of it.

According to reports from the stadium, the team’s mascot, Jaxson DeVille, had to be helped off a zip-line on Sunday afternoon.

.@JaxsonDeVille got stuck on the Bungie and they had to lower him into the 400s on the west side 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3FX9tC6JPH — Casey Ayers (@caseyayers) November 28, 2021

Welp.

“Perfect representation of the Jaguars as a whole,” one fan tweeted.

“He got stuck over my section LOL a good or bad omen?!” another fan added.

“Can we just cancel the rest of the season??” another fan asked.

“This may be, in fact, the most Jags thing that ever Jagged,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

On the field, the Jaguars are trailing the Falcons, 13-0, late in the second quarter.