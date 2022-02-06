The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jalen Ramsey Punishment News

Rams vs San Francisco 49ers in Inglewood, CA.INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 9, 2022: Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) celebrates against the 49ers on January 9, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Last Sunday during the NFC Championship, Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey engaged in an altercation with none other than 49ers kicker Robbie Gould. Now, he’ll pay the price because of it.

The NFL has fined Ramsey $15,000 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and his exchange with Gould, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“#Rams CB Jalen Ramsey was fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, freaking out at the officials and throwing his helmet. He also went head-to-head with #49ers K Robbie Gould at the end of the half,” Rapoport reports. 

It’s still hard to believe Jalen Ramsey got so worked up over something an NFL kicker said or did.

That alone warrants a fine, according to a few NFL fans.

“Going head to head with a kicker should be a million dollar fine,” a fan commented.

Here’s a look at the confrontation between Ramsey and Gould.

As pointed out by a passionate Rams fan, though, Gould is now the one watching the playoffs from home.

The Rams, meanwhile, will play the Bengals in the Super Bowl next Sunday.

“Robbie Gould is practicing kicks in his backyard now, who really won,” said a Rams fan.

Something tells us Ramsey won’t have a problem paying the fine. He’s going to the Super Bowl.

