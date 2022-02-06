Last Sunday during the NFC Championship, Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey engaged in an altercation with none other than 49ers kicker Robbie Gould. Now, he’ll pay the price because of it.
The NFL has fined Ramsey $15,000 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and his exchange with Gould, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
“#Rams CB Jalen Ramsey was fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, freaking out at the officials and throwing his helmet. He also went head-to-head with #49ers K Robbie Gould at the end of the half,” Rapoport reports.
It’s still hard to believe Jalen Ramsey got so worked up over something an NFL kicker said or did.
That alone warrants a fine, according to a few NFL fans.
“Going head to head with a kicker should be a million dollar fine,” a fan commented.
Going head to head with a kicker should be a million dollar fine
— Maxwell (@MaxxxMunich) February 5, 2022
Here’s a look at the confrontation between Ramsey and Gould.
— SportsGrid (@SportsGrid) February 5, 2022
As pointed out by a passionate Rams fan, though, Gould is now the one watching the playoffs from home.
The Rams, meanwhile, will play the Bengals in the Super Bowl next Sunday.
“Robbie Gould is practicing kicks in his backyard now, who really won,” said a Rams fan.
Robbie Gould is practicing kicks in his backyard now, who really won 🥱
— x – ★ 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐰 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐌𝐕𝐏 ★ (@Staffords_House) February 5, 2022
Something tells us Ramsey won’t have a problem paying the fine. He’s going to the Super Bowl.