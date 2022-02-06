Last Sunday during the NFC Championship, Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey engaged in an altercation with none other than 49ers kicker Robbie Gould. Now, he’ll pay the price because of it.

The NFL has fined Ramsey $15,000 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and his exchange with Gould, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“#Rams CB Jalen Ramsey was fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, freaking out at the officials and throwing his helmet. He also went head-to-head with #49ers K Robbie Gould at the end of the half,” Rapoport reports. It’s still hard to believe Jalen Ramsey got so worked up over something an NFL kicker said or did. That alone warrants a fine, according to a few NFL fans.