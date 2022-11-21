NFL World Reacts To The Jameson Williams Decision

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 20: Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions walks off the field after the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

At long last, Lions fans could be getting their first look at first-round pick Jameson Williams in the very near future.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Williams will return to practice today:

The NFL world reacted to the promising news on Monday.

"Let's go Jamo!!" a user replied.

"Does this affect Amon-Ra St. Brown in any meaningful way?" asked Dave Kluge.

"It’s happening!!!!!" tweeted Troy King. "Jameson Williams comeback."

"Chark and Jameson go to complete waste with a QB like Goff. Dunno if any of the 2023 rookies can change that but this here is a strong prospect."

"Sauce vs Jameson will be fun in a few weeks," noted Paul A. Esden Jr.

"The 3-game winning streak Lions could be getting stronger down the stretch," an account said.

"#DemonTime."

"Can’t stress enough how good Jameson Williams is going to be," a fantasy football write replied. "More of a dynasty take than redraft, but dude is a legit WR talent. Bookmark me, if you must. But come next year, he’ll be a WR1. He was my WR1 of this class based on talent. Lions, be smart. Please."

Williams hasn't seen the field since tearing his ACL in January's national championship game, but it looks like that'll be changing.