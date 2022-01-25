NFL World Reacts To The Jameson Williams News

The Spun

Former Alabama wide receiver and likely first-round pick Jameson Williams is doing great after he tore his ACL in the National Championship on Jan. 10.

Williams spoke to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and confirmed that he’s doing awesome just one week after having surgery.

“I’m feeling awesome. Ready to get down this road,” Williams said.

Williams had a spectacular season with the Crimson Tide after finishing with 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns on 79 receptions. He recorded 65 yards on four receptions before getting hurt against Georgia a couple of weeks ago.

Williams also had 100+ yards receiving in seven games this season.

The NFL world is ecstatic that he’s recovering faster than expected but some are also a bit pessimistic about his comment since it’s only been a week.

It remains to be seen how he’s doing when the NFL Draft and training camp comes around as an ACL recovery takes numerous months to fully heal.

