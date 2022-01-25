NFL World Reacts To The Jameson Williams News

Former Alabama wide receiver and likely first-round pick Jameson Williams is doing great after he tore his ACL in the National Championship on Jan. 10.

Williams spoke to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and confirmed that he’s doing awesome just one week after having surgery.

“I’m feeling awesome. Ready to get down this road,” Williams said.

Spoke with former #Bama WR Jameson Williams one week after an ACL repair from Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola. @bigsgjamo said, “I’m feeling awesome. Ready to get down this road.” Rocky Arceneaux of @Alliance_Sports said he’s already ahead of schedule following the clean tear. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2022

Williams had a spectacular season with the Crimson Tide after finishing with 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns on 79 receptions. He recorded 65 yards on four receptions before getting hurt against Georgia a couple of weeks ago.

Williams also had 100+ yards receiving in seven games this season.

The NFL world is ecstatic that he’s recovering faster than expected but some are also a bit pessimistic about his comment since it’s only been a week.

Dr. James Andrews still the truth I see. Good news https://t.co/YZlwluIfnB — David Moore (@King_DM3) January 25, 2022

You always hear that an athlete is 'ahead of schedule' in returning from a major surgery, but just a week afterward? In terms of when we can usually expect to see that trope trotted out, this seems well ahead of schedule. https://t.co/6oSxfZKTMH — Des Bieler (@DesBieler) January 25, 2022

So, his knee is a little less swollen and he's taking fewer painkillers? That's ahead of schedule 1 week after an ACL reconstruction. https://t.co/UwsEG3YEMS — Jamie Long (@cbcjlong) January 25, 2022

finally some good news https://t.co/luT6ZusGOl — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) January 25, 2022

ahead of schedule after one week, Williams is truly the fastest player in the draft https://t.co/pnboaasn2z — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) January 25, 2022

Nothing beats the agent’s comments immediately after an injury. “My guy is 30 seconds removed from ACL surgery, and he’s already ahead of schedule. Doctors are in awe. I’m told he’s actually going to be 10X better than he was before the injury.” https://t.co/xopkpetzJu — Bennett Conlin (@BennettConlin) January 25, 2022

If the Packers aren't scared off by the ACL … 👀 https://t.co/BkXYMLiO4Z — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) January 25, 2022

With the No. 28 pick in the NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers select… https://t.co/fWJZit9cXZ — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 25, 2022

Lots of positive PR to do what they can to keep him in the 1st round discussion. Will be an interesting case study in value imo. Hate it for him though because he was a slam dunk top 20 pick https://t.co/8BvP8xuGGM — Brady Renard KPLC (@RenardSports) January 25, 2022

It remains to be seen how he’s doing when the NFL Draft and training camp comes around as an ACL recovery takes numerous months to fully heal.