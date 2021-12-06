NFL World Reacts To The Jared Goff Girlfriend Video

A heartwarming video of Jared Goff’s girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Harper, is going viral on social media.

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions won their first game of the season, beating the Minnesota Vikings on a walkoff touchdown. This was the first win for Goff in Detroit, as well as the first win for head coach Dan Campbell.

Harper was unable to attend the game in person, as she was out shooting for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was able to capture Harper’s reaction to the win in real time. It’s pretty awesome.

Christen Harper was with @SI_Swimsuit when she learned that boyfriend Jared Goff threw a game-winning touchdown for the Lions' first win Her reaction is everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1uxdlSimVD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 6, 2021

That’s pretty great.

“I’m gonna just go ahead and say that Goff is a winner regardless of what the W/L columns look like,” one fan tweeted.

“This is the best,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted.

This is the best. https://t.co/AP1cFqh4AQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2021

Harper took to Instagram to react, as well.

“BEST DAY EVER!!!!!!!!! Any given Sunday baby!! Dreams coming true!” she wrote.

Congrats, Jared.