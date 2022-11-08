NFL World Reacts To The Jeff Bezos Dinner Photo

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" World Premiere in Leicester Square on August 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Last week, Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder announced he's looking at his options for selling the franchise.

Whether that means selling a minority stake or the entire franchise remains to be seen. However, if he does end up selling the team completely, there are two very interested parties.

According to multiple reports, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and billionaire musician Jay-Z are interested in partnering to buy the team. In fact, they recently met together over dinner for more than two hours.

"A Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos partnership to buy the Washington Commanders seems to be full throttle ... because Monday night the two billionaires grabbed dinner in LA -- breaking bread for more than two hours," TMZ reported this week.

Fans would love to see the duo buy the Commanders.

"Bezos being our owner is one thing… but I’m so pumped knowing Jay is in on this. For so many different reasons. Let’s get it done boys!" one fan said.

Some think the pairing will pick a new name for the team - if they buy the franchise.

"Hard for me to see two of the richest, most established humans on the planet retaining the new and very weak Commanders brand. I think if Bezos and Jay-Z buy this thing it’s gonna be a 100% restart with everything except the city," one fan said.

Should Bezos and Jay-Z buy the team?