NFL World Reacts To The Jeff Saturday Announcement

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Interim head coach Jeff Saturday of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have officially conducted a head coach interview with Jeff Saturday.

The former NFL offensive lineman took over as the Colts' interim head coach midway through the 2022 season, but is now gunning for the full-time position.

The team announced this interview with an official message on Twitter.

"We have completed an interview with Jeff Saturday," the team wrote.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"I hope they hire him, I truly do. Their fans would riot lol," one fan wrote.

"He had a 7 game interview," another said.

"Now I’m actually scared he might be HC," another added.

The decision to hire Saturday as interim head coach was a controversial one. He had no prior experience as a coach at either the college or NFL levels. If Jim Irsay and the Colts decide to hire Saturday full time, the organization would no doubt receive even more blowback.

Saturday went 1-7 as interim leader for the Colts.