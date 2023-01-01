NFL World Reacts To The Jeff Saturday Future Report

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Interim head coach Jeff Saturday of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jeff Saturday may be 1-5 in his first six games as interim head coach, but the former All-Pro center reportedly has a chance of securing the full-time gig.

Per Dov Kleiman (via the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport): "[The] Colts are considering Jeff Saturday as their permanent head coach."

With RapSheet quoted as saying Saturday, "Absolutely will be a candidate for the full-time job."

The NFL world reacted to Saturday possibly staying in Indy on Twitter.

"Thank god I'm not a Colts fan," a user said.

"Jim Irsay won’t see heaven if he do," another replied.

"Are they really serious."

"It’s just an interim role, why are y'all so upset."

"They should just come out and say they really covet Caleb Williams," a fan tweeted.

"Hiring him was indefensible. Retaining him should initiate a blackmail investigation into Saturday," another commented.

"Colts becoming the new Browns," another user laughed. "Irsay gotta go."

Who would you like to see as the Colts next head coach?