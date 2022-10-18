NFL World Reacts To The Jerry Jones, Dan Snyder News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Last week, ESPN published a report suggesting NFL owners want to get rid of Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders.

However, the report also suggested a move wasn't likely as Snyder claims to have "dirt" on other owners - including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. With that in mind, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Snyder will remain the Washington owner until Jerry Jones says otherwise.

"From my understanding...Jerry Jones is still on board with Dan Snyder as the owner," Rapoport said. Needless to say, NFL fans had some ideas.

Some fans think Jones wants to keep Snyder as the Commanders owner so the team doesn't improve.

"Jerry Jones is making sure the commanders suck forever by not getting rid of Snyder he’s a genius," said one fan.

Other fans believe Snyder has legit dirt on Jones, which is why he's backing Snyder.

"Snyder has real dirt on Jerry. That is the only logical reason Jerry is still in his corner. Jerry doesn’t want that information made public," said one fan.

"Snyder has dirt on Jerry, we all know it. That article that came out the other day has legs. Sorry Washington fans, you are stuck," said another.

