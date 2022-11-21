NFL World Reacts To The Jets' Social Media Drama

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The New York Jets fanbase is completely fed up with second-year quarterback Zach Wilson after yesterday's abysmal performance, but it appears that some of the players are too.

There's been some drama stirring up on Twitter involving a couple of Jets players who "accidentally" liked a couple of tweets that were extremely critical of Wilson.

Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive end John Franklin-Myers both were caught liking a tweet from Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis, ripping Wilson for not taking responsibility for the team's offensive struggles.

Gardner has since apologized, stating that he didn't mean to like the tweet. Franklin-Myers has reportedly apologized too.

But fans don't seem to believe that Gardner and Franklin-Myers should have to apologize. Some are finding it "curious" that the two players both "accidentally" liked the same tweet though:

Whether it was accidental or not, the incident paints the picture that about half of the New York Jets locker room is fuming at Zach Wilson.

But who can blame them really? Wilson has hardly been the engine behind the Jets' success this year as their running game has done most of the heavy lifting this season.

What we're seeing now is Wilson's lack of leadership getting exposed. And while teams can forgive the occasional terrible performance, a lack of leadership tends to cause things to spiral downwards.

There's too much on the line for the Jets to maintain the status quo. Wilson has to grow up in the next five days or lose the confidence of the front office.