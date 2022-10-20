NFL World Reacts To The Jets' Trade Demand News

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 02: Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets reacts in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Over the weekend, New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore voiced displeasure with his role on the offense.

Well, just a few days later, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Moore has requested a trade from the team. The Jets reportedly aren't inclined to honor the request, but Moore wants out.

"Elijah Moore, frustrated with his role and usage, has asked for a trade," Rapoport said. "The team has no plans at all to trade him. The former second rounder was targeted once in the win over the #Packers, but the play was negated by a penalty."

Fans flocked to social media to react to the wide receiver's trade request.

"Elijah Moore, you ARE a Cleveland Brown," one fan joked.

"PLEASEEEEEEE IM BEGGINGGGH," said one Baltimore Ravens fan.

"6 games into his second year, his team is 4-2 and this has happened? Come on man. Literally saying his involvement is more important than the team winning. I hope it's not true but I don't know," said another.

Jets fans can't believe the news, but fans of other team all want to secure the talented wideout.