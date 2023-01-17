NFL World Reacts To The Jim Schwartz Announcement

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 09: Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles and formally head coach of the Detroit Lions watches his defense at Ford Field on October 9, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns have made their decision on their vacant defensive coordinator position.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the team is set to hire Jim Schwartz. This comes after they interviewed Brian Flores, Sean Desai, and Dennard Wilson for the position.

Schwartz has been in the NFL for a long time. He was most recently the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles before he was let go in 2021.

He's also been the head coach for the Detroit Lions and the defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.

As expected, the NFL community has mixed feelings about this hire.

"LFG! I know folks wanted Flores but been literally preaching all morning that it’s gotta be Schwartz or Wilson if we don’t convince Flores to take the gig. Schwartz worked for the old #Browns under Belichick as a scout and highly respects Cleveland Browns football tradition," another tweet read.

Schwartz will be tasked with getting this defense to be among the league's best after it struggled this past season.