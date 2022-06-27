NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Injury News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

There's been a lot of speculation about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's health heading into the 2022 NFL season.

Garoppolo got shoulder surgery early in the offseason. But according to NFL insider Mike Giardi, Garoppolo's shoulder is "feeling good" right now. He is expected to start throwing the football in the next few weeks.

"To follow up, per source, Garoppolo's shoulder is feeling good, feeling sound. Hopes for a 'quick resolution' once he shows he's able to make all the throws, which source says 'won't be a problem,'" Giardi tweeted.

49ers fans are taking this news to mean that Garoppolo's departure is imminent. They all seem to believe that once he's healthy enough to play, he'll be healthy enough to be released or traded:

Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure with the San Francisco 49ers has been a rocky one to say the least. In five seasons with the team he's only had two seasons where he appeared in more than six games.

In those two seasons where he played the majority of the season, he led the 49ers to some of their best campaigns since the Jim Harbaugh era.

Garoppolo is 31-14 as a starter for the 49ers with a 67.7-percent completion rate, 11,162 yards and 66 touchdowns with just 38 interceptions.

But the 49ers already have a succession plan in place with Trey Lance.

Will Jimmy Garoppolo make it to 49ers training camp? Or will he be traded beforehand?