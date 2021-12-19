NFL World Reacts To The Joe Buck Controversy

Longtime FOX play-by-play man Joe Buck found himself in hot water for what he said during Thursday night’s game.

Buck, arguably the best in the business, made an unfortunate comment during Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The longtime NFL announcer made the unfortunate comment after Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. slammed his head into the turf. Parham, who has since been released from the hospital, was immobilized following the scary moment.

FOX’s cameras zoomed in on Parham, whose eyes were closed following the hit.

Donald Parham looks like he just got knocked out. pic.twitter.com/z9PoYNupLW — Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) December 17, 2021

As Parham was getting stretchered off the field, you could see his arms shaking, an apparent sign of a brain injury.

“The last thing we would ever do is speculate about an injury, especially that type,” Buck said. “When you see his arms shaking and his hands shaking on his way out, that’s the part that’s most unnerving. I will just add this: It is very cold, at least by Los Angeles standards, down on the field. Hopefully that was the issue more than anything else.”

Buck has been criticized heavily for that comment.

The way Fox handled Donald Parham Jr's injury was absolutely classless! To zoom in on a player who is knocked out cold and then talk about a seizure as if he was shaking from being cold. We all know Joe Buck is the worst but this is absolute nonsense! — Bobby Wilson (@Coach_BWil) December 17, 2021

Joe Buck: We don’t want to speculate about an injury of this nature Joe Buck 4 seconds later: it’s kinda cold for Los Angeles so maybe that’s why the guy convulsing from a serious head injury was shaking. He was probably just shivering because LA is chilly right now — heatdaddy (@DanyAllstar15) December 17, 2021

I don’t think he was COLD, Joe Buck. Jesus. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 17, 2021

I think Joe Buck should have stopped when he said he would never speculate about an injury like Donald Parham's, rather than immediately go on to speculate that Parham was just shivering because it's cold. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 17, 2021

Buck was just trying to make everyone feel better in the moment, but as many have said, he should’ve just stopped after saying he didn’t want to speculate about the injury.

Thankfully, Parham has since been released from the hospital.