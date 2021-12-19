The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Joe Buck Controversy

FOX announcer Joe Buck on Sunday.MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: FOX Lead NFL, MLB & USGA Play-By-Play Announcer Joe Buck during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Longtime FOX play-by-play man Joe Buck found himself in hot water for what he said during Thursday night’s game.

Buck, arguably the best in the business, made an unfortunate comment during Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The longtime NFL announcer made the unfortunate comment after Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. slammed his head into the turf. Parham, who has since been released from the hospital, was immobilized following the scary moment.

FOX’s cameras zoomed in on Parham, whose eyes were closed following the hit.

As Parham was getting stretchered off the field, you could see his arms shaking, an apparent sign of a brain injury.

“The last thing we would ever do is speculate about an injury, especially that type,” Buck said. “When you see his arms shaking and his hands shaking on his way out, that’s the part that’s most unnerving. I will just add this: It is very cold, at least by Los Angeles standards, down on the field. Hopefully that was the issue more than anything else.”

Buck has been criticized heavily for that comment.

Buck was just trying to make everyone feel better in the moment, but as many have said, he should’ve just stopped after saying he didn’t want to speculate about the injury.

Thankfully, Parham has since been released from the hospital.

