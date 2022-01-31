NFL World Reacts To The “Joe Burrow Flight” News

Bengals fans traveling to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl may want to hop on flight No. 9.

Per FOX Sports 640’s Andy Slater, “American Airlines will create flight No. 9, in honor of Joe Burrow, to take fans nonstop from Cincinnati to LA for the Super Bowl.”

News of American Airlines latest promo got a ton of buzz on social media.

“Great stuff!” one user responded.

“This is sick,” another replied. “It’ll get delayed or cancelled, but sick.”

“Pretty clever marketing ploy,” another fan added.

“How many Super Bowl matchups have there been between QBs with the same number?” asked reporter Eric Lloyd.

“Oh! So they can create flights whenever they want and not leave ppl stranded????” remarked another user.

It won’t be cheap either. “Bengals fans can now buy tickets for the special Super Bowl flights. Main cabin: $1,430 roundtrip First class: $10,678 roundtrip,” Slater followed up.

Bengals fans can now buy tickets for the special Super Bowl flights. Main cabin: $1,430 roundtrip

“There’s always a travel angle!” responded Victoria M. Walker.

Joe Burrow’s flight No. 9 hopes to return to Cincinnati with a Lombardi Trophy on-board.