NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Injury News

The Cincinnati Bengals are the champions of the AFC North. Cincinnati came from behind to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Unfortunately, it’s not all smiles for the Bengals following Sunday’s win.

Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow appeared to limp off the field with a knee injury in the final seconds of Sunday’s game.

Burrow was not on the field for the final plays of the game.

Joe Burrow grabbed his right knee before he limped off the field and out of the game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2022

Hopefully it’s nothing too serious, but fans are concerned. Burrow has taken a lot of big hits over the past couple of weeks.

While the #Bengals kicked a game-winning field goal for an AFC North title, stunning the #Chiefs, Joe Burrow watched from the sidelines after apparently injuring his knee. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2022

Burrow right knee in pain. Limps off. But Bengals win with chip shot FG, clinch AFC North. Major moment. — Tim May (@TIM_MAYsports) January 2, 2022

While Joe Burrow and the Bengals are set up to win the game, Burrow got hurt on the play and is not in right now. Burrow hobbled off and is speaking with the training staff. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

Burrow was able to do a postgame interview with CBS, so hopefully that means nothing is too serious with the injury.

The Bengals improved to 10-6 with the win on Sunday.