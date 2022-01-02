NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Injury News

The Spun

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals delivers a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter of the game at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Cincinnati Bengals are the champions of the AFC North. Cincinnati came from behind to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Unfortunately, it’s not all smiles for the Bengals following Sunday’s win.

Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow appeared to limp off the field with a knee injury in the final seconds of Sunday’s game.

Burrow was not on the field for the final plays of the game.

Hopefully it’s nothing too serious, but fans are concerned. Burrow has taken a lot of big hits over the past couple of weeks.

Burrow was able to do a postgame interview with CBS, so hopefully that means nothing is too serious with the injury.

The Bengals improved to 10-6 with the win on Sunday.

