NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Pregame Photo

It’s safe to say that Joe Burrow is ready for the AFC Championship Game.

The Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback has led his team to within one game of the Super Bowl in his second professional season. Burrow, who starred collegiately at LSU and Ohio State, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Sunday afternoon, Burrow will lead the Bengals against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The former LSU Tigers star appears to be in a winning mood.

That’s quite the pregame outfit…

“That’s doesn’t look like a guy that’s just going to win an AFC Championship. That looks like a guy that’s going to win an AFC Championship and make everyone start questioning Patrick Mahomes from now on,” one fan joked.

“Even I got a little intimidated just now and he’s on my team,” another fan admitted.

“I actually had to zoom in on the photo. Joe got the Mahomes-look cut going. Well like Romo said last week, if you want to be that guy…you have to beat that guy,” one fan suggested.

The Bengals and the Chiefs are set to kick off at 3 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on CBS.