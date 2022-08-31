NFL World Reacts To The Joe Flacco Kids Video

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 21: Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets looks to pass during the first quarter in the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on November 21, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Joe Flacco had a legendary story about his kids on the New York Jets' official Twitter account.

A video was captured of him describing how his kids would troll him about his play, even when he'd be trying to help them with their own sports.

"I come home and my kids are like, 'Dad you stink,'" Flacco said. "You guys lost again? I'm trying to tell my son about you know, listen, when you're hitting the ball, you gotta be able to get your timing right. Well, you stink!"

NFL fans love how funny this video is.

There's a chance that Flacco will start for the Jets in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. Zach Wilson may not be ready to go yet since he's coming off arthroscopic knee surgery to trim his meniscus.

Kickoff for that game will be at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 11.