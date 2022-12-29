NFL World Reacts To The Joey Bosa Announcement

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 15: Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks up at the scoreboard against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

For the first time in his NFL career, star quarterback Justin Herbert is heading to the playoffs.

On Monday night the Los Angeles Chargers took down the Indianapolis Colts to punch their ticket to the playoffs. Just two weeks before the playoffs begin, the team is now getting a star player back.

On Thursday afternoon, star pass rusher Joey Bosa was designated to return from injured reserve. The team said he will practice today, but his status for Sunday's game is not known.

"The Chargers have designated edge rusher Joey Bosa to return from injured reserve. He will practice today," reporter Lindsey Thiry reported.

Needless to say fans were pleased by the news.

"Dread it, run from it, Chargers hype arrives all the same," one fan joked.

"Chargers will probably Charger but certainly a team trending way up," added another.

"WILL NOT BELIEVE IN THE LOS ANGELES CHARGERS. I WILL NOT BELIEVE IN THE LOS ANGELES CHARGERS," joked a third.

Can the Chargers make a playoff run?