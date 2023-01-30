NFL World Reacts To The Joseph Ossai Sideline Video

CBS Sports.

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai made a fateful mistake on what would be the second-to-last play of the game.

While Mahomes was stepping out of bounds after getting a first down, he was shoved to the ground by Ossai, which led to an unnecessary roughness penalty.

That put the Chiefs in field goal range and Harrison Butker wasted no time in kicking the game-winning 45-yard kick with three seconds left.

After the kick went through, the CBS camera cut to Ossai, who was sitting by himself with tears in his eyes. Some of his teammates then came over to help comfort him.

The NFL community loved how his teammates were able to support him, despite the loss.

"One last thing for the night. I feel for Joseph Ossai. I really do. He’s only 22 and is feeling the weight of a lost season on his shoulders. It wasn’t a smart play, but the kid just wanted to compete. Hoping his teammates and Bengal fans take good care of him," another tweet read.

Ossai will now have a full offseason to learn from this mistake heading into next season.