NFL World Reacts To The Josh Rosen Workout News

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 30: Quarterback Josh Rosen #3 of the Arizona Cardinals shakes hands with quarterback Brett Hundley #7 of the Seattle Seahawks after the Seahawks beat the Cardinals 20-17 at State Farm Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Josh Rosen's NFL career has pretty much been on life support for the past three years. But with one QB-needy team making calls, he may be getting one more chance.

On Thursday, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that Rosen and veteran A.J. McCarron are working out for the Cleveland Browns this week. Per the report, the Browns are exploring their options in the event that QB Deshaun Watson gets handed a lengthy suspension from the league.

Watson's loss could wind up being Rosen's gain if he impresses in his workout. He certainly won't impress the Browns with his recent reps - of which there are very, very few.

NFL fans are having a ton of fun laughing at the Browns' predicament right now. Just about everyone is mocking them for resorting to bringing in Rosen:

The Arizona Cardinals traded up to acquire Josh Rosen in the 2018 NFL Draft. But after a terrible rookie season where the Cardinals finished with the league's worst record and an opportunity to draft Kyler Murray, they traded him to the Miami Dolphins.

Unfortunately, Rosen found no more success in Miami than in Arizona. He went 0-3 with the Dolphins, throwing one touchdown with five picks in 2019.

Since 2020, Rosen has been signed and cut three times. He did not play in 2020 and threw just 11 passes for the Atlanta Falcons last year.

Will the sixth time be the charm?