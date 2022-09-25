NFL World Reacts To The Julio Jones Injury News

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 11: Julio Jones #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the national anthem against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Julio Jones won't be available for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.

Jones was declared inactive after he was questionable coming into this week.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Jones is dealing with a partially torn PCL in his knee, but it's not an injury that requires surgery.

Bucs fans are a bit nervous heading into this game since their team won't have Jones, Chris Godwin, or Mike Evans available.

The Bucs are trying to get to 3-0 after they beat the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints to open the season.

We'll have to see if Brady can make some magic happen with the likes of Cole Beasley, Breshad Perriman, and Scotty Miller.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by Fox.