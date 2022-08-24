NFL World Reacts To The Junior Galette Lawsuit News

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Former NFL linebacker Junior Galette is reportedly suing the league suggesting he was blackballed.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, Galette is suing several NFL teams, the league and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

"In a 21-page lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Galette sued the league, the NFL Players Association, Commissioner Roger Goodell, and several teams — the Seahawks, Rams, Raiders, Browns, Chiefs, Panthers, and Commanders," Pro Football Talk said. "Galette, who spent eight years in the NFL, represents himself."

Fans were a little taken aback by the news.

"Washington took a flier on him after the Saints released him for off the field issues," one fan said. "He tore his achilles in training camp. Then tore the other achilles in the following training camp. Then was a rotation guy in year 3. Not sure what monster contract one gets at that point."

"He CANNOT be serious, all NFL gotta do is show that twitter rant about Saints and Brees to show how unhinged he is," another fan said.

