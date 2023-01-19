NFL World Reacts To The Justin Herbert Announcement

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 14: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images) Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Just last weekend the Los Angeles Chargers raced out to an impressive 27-0 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round.

Unfortunately, Justin Herbert and company were outscored 31-3 from that point on en route to a 31-30 loss. It was one of the most devastating comeback losses fans have seen in recent memory.

So much so that the Chargers decided to move on from offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. Now the team is looking for a new offensive mind to get the most out of Herbert and the team.

According to the team, Herbert will have input on who the offensive coordinator is.

Some Chargers fans think this is the right call.

"give him the keys to the franchise honestly," one fan said.

"They better. Herbert also due for a massive contract extension," added another.

Other Chargers fans don't believe Herbert will give his honest opinion of the new offensive coordinator.

"Sorry I know Herbert too well he’s just gonna agree with whoever they want," one fan said.

Are the Chargers making the right call?