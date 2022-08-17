NFL World Reacts To The Justin Jefferson Practice Clip

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 05: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings plays against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Justin Jefferson is back to doing Justin Jefferson things on a football field.

The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver absolutely dusted a San Francisco 49ers cornerback on a slant route during a joint practice on Wednesday afternoon.

By the looks of it, Jefferson is ready to notch his third-straight 1,000-yard season and help lead the Vikings back to the playoffs too.

NFL fans are also ready to watch him do his thing each Sunday again.

In two seasons, Jefferson has already accumulated 198 receptions for 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns.

He looks poised to hit over 4,000 total receiving yards this season and could get close to 5,000 yards if he reaches an even higher level.

Either way, his price tag for an extension will only continue to rise.