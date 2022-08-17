NFL World Reacts To The Justin Tucker Practice Video

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Kicker Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Ravens 33-27 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ravens all-world kicker Justin Tucker had quite the entrance to Wednesday's practice.

With lines of young fans waiting for Baltimore players to take the field, Tucker came down the hill hitting the Griddy while handing out high-fives.

The NFL world reacted to the clip on social media.

"My boyyyyy!!!" one user replied.

"Look at my kicker mane," a member of Ravens Flock said.

"Ngl that mf a lil swaggy," another laughed.

"I know he practiced this in the mirror last night Lmaoo."

"The Justin Jefferson influence on the NFL is iconic…" tweeted a Vikings podcaster. "Doin Michael Jackson numbers…"

Plenty to dance about when you're one of the coldest kickers of all-time.