NFL World Reacts To The Keenan Allen Injury News

Los Angeles Chargers wide receive Keenan Allen missed yet another practice on Wednesday.

The star wide receiver has missed three straight games since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1.

It's unclear if he'll be back at practice at all this week, according to head coach Brandon Staley.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate news.

"Another day, another game Keenan Allen will not play," one fan wrote.

"Should have just placed him on IR man what are we doing," another said.

"So he's probably not going to play this week," another added.

It appears Allen suffered a setback with his hamstring injury last week. He notched multiple limited practices in a row before leaving Thursday's session early. The 30-year-old wide receiver has notched DNPs ever since.

Allen is currently listed as questionable to return for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Stay tuned for updates on Allen's practice status throughout the week.