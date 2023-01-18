NFL World Reacts To The Keenan McCardell Announcement
The New England Patriots are trying to interview another candidate for their vacant offensive coordinator position.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have requested permission to interview Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell.
This news makes a lot of sense since McCardell has done a great job developing Justin Jefferson into one of the best receivers in the league. He's also done a heck of a job with the development of Adam Thielen.
Patriots fans really like the sound of this announcement.
"This is interesting. Keenan McCardell is immensely respected within the Vikings’ building for what he’s done with Justin Jefferson & the WR room," another tweet read.
"Would be a huge loss for the Vikings," another tweet read.
Right now, Bill O'Brien appears to be the favorite for the position but if McCardell has a great interview, there's a chance he could get the gig.
We'll have to see how this all shakes out.