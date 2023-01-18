NFL World Reacts To The Kirk Cousins Announcement

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 15: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings is seen during the first quarter against the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings are sticking with Kirk Cousins as their quarterback heading into the 2023 season, according to general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Cousins did enough to notch a 13-4 regular-season record and earn a No. 3 seed in the NFC, but failed to get the Vikings past the first round of the playoffs.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this controversial decision for the Vikings.

"They’ll come up short again," one fan wrote.

"People need to understand Cousins won them games all year, their defense is TERRIBLE, and had their worst performance of the season in the playoffs. Get this man a defense and they can make a run," another said.

"Did people think he wasn’t coming back?" another asked.

Cousins earned his fourth career Pro-Bowl selection this year behind 4,547 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on 65.9% completion. He went 31/39 for 273 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings' Wild Card loss to the Giants.

Cousins is under contract with the Vikings through the 2023 season.