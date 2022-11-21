NFL World Reacts To The Kyle Pitts Injury Report

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 26: Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons carries the ball during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts may have sustained a potentially concerning injury this past weekend.

According to the NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, "Pitts is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain on Sunday based on initial tests, source said." Adding, "He’ll having an MRI today to confirm the diagnosis."

The NFL world reacted to the Pitts news on Monday.

"It’s cuz we didn’t throw to him in the end zone enough," a Falcons fan replied.

"Potentially yuuugggeee," a Commanders account said.

"We're finished," commented another Atlanta fan.

"The time has come. Unleash the beast."

"Pitts Update: MCL sprain - Grade 1 = 1-3 weeks, Grade 2 = 4-6 weeks, and Grade 3 = 6-8+ weeks," tweeted PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato.

"Kyle Pitts if Desmond Ridder ever got to start this year…" joked another. "JK get better KP!"

"Just rest him up [to] the bye at the least, and see how it is from there. He’s [too] crucial to the Falcons future to risk injuring him more."

On the year, Pitts has hauled in 28 balls for 356 yards and a pair of TDs.