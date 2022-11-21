NFL World Reacts To The Kyler Murray Injury Report

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals could be without star quarterback Kyler Murray for a bit longer according to the latest reports.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, "Murray (hamstring) might not return until after the [Week] 13 bye, depending how the injury heals this week, per source. Giving him that extra time to get healthy is a consideration. Looks like Colt McCoy’s show for at least another week."

The sports world reacted to the Kyler injury update to start the week.

"It looks like the Cardinals will be relying on Colt McCoy for the next few weeks," reported FOX 10 Phoenix's Robby Baker.

"This falls in line with what we've heard AND w/ how the Cardinals handled Murray's high ankle sprain in 2021. Then, Murray was injured on the final play during Week 8's game vs Green Bay. Murray missed 3 games, returning Week 13 vs Chicago," commented USA Today's Chuck Harris.

Noting, "Colt McCoy was 2-1 in Murray's absence."

"This might be the greatest Freudian slip of all time."

"Hehe well looks like it’s just like last year," tweeted Blake Murphy.

"Why are we molly coddling this kid as if we have a 3 game lead in the west," asked a Cardinals fan. "Every game is must win. Hamstring or not, dude should be starting. No point in resting him until after the bye if we’re 4-8…"

"New Call of Duty must be really good."

If this news hold up that would slot Murray to return against the Patriots Dec. 12.