NFL World Reacts To The Lamar Jackson Announcement

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 04: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) Greg Fiume/Getty Images

There's been plenty of speculation surrounding Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in recent weeks.

The former league MVP just finished the final season of his rookie contract and was unavailable during the final weeks of the 2022 campaign due to a knee injury. He did not travel with the team to their Wild Card game in Cincinnati.

That being said, it appears Jackson isn't going anywhere in 2023.

On Thursday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh finally opened up about Jackson's impending contract negotiations and future with the team. He said there's a "200 percent" chance that Jackson is back with the team next season — and that the 26-year-old QB will help with the Ravens' offensive coordinator search.

"Lamar Jackson is our quarterback," Harbaugh said, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"As I’ve been saying for weeks while everyone was getting their hopes up and photoshopping," one fan wrote.

"I ain’t satisfied till I see the official announcement dangit!" another said.

"This is the type of stuff that people bring up later when he leaves in 2 months," another added.

In order to retain Jackson heading into the 2023 season, the Ravens will either have to sign him on a longterm contract extension or hit him with the franchise tag.