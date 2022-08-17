NFL World Reacts To The Lamar Jackson Preseason Decision

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 16, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens will reportedly be keeping quarterback Lamar Jackson out of preseason action for another week.

According to Adam Schefter, John Harbaugh announced the decision ahead of Sunday's game vs. Arizona.

The NFL world reacted the news on Wednesday.

"No shock," tweeted Cardinals reporter Darren Urban. "Kyler not playing either."

"Adam this is not a contract extension announcement," a Ravens fan replied.

"Good."

"Should not come as a surprise," commented Tyler Drake.

"Trace McSorley revenge game."

Negotiations between Lamar and the Ravens continue but the self-imposed Week 1 deadline is approaching.