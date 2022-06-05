NFL World Reacts To The Lamar Jackson Throw Video

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 15: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

After a comparatively lackluster 2021 season, people are starting to doubt Lamar Jackson's abilities as a thrower. But a recent video where he practices throwing has a lot of people hyped.

A recent Instagram story shows Jackson practicing his throwing by getting down on one knee before slinging the ball. The caption of the video says he threw the ball 60 yards from his knee.

The video has quickly gone viral with over 60,000 views. Several thousand likes, retweets and comments have hit the wire as well.

Some fans are taking to Twitter to suggest that the feat isn't that impressive given that a number of famous draft busts have done similar things. Others believe it's a sign that he's going to prove the doubters wrong in 2022.

Here are some of the fans that are impressed by Jackson's big throw:

Unfortunately, Lamar Jackson won't be allowed to throw the ball like that in the NFL. Not without potentially taking a sack at least.

But there's clearly nothing wrong Jackson's arm strength as so many have suggested.

Accuracy and ball placement is probably the bigger issue though. It's one thing to throw the ball deep. But it's another to hit a receiver on target, in stride and with a defender or two draped over the receiver.

Still an amazing clip though. Any throw similar to that one that actually gets completed will be a highlight for sure.