NFL World Reacts To The Lamar Jackson Treatment Video

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's no days off for Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson, even on his birthday.

On Saturday, the former MVP celebrated a 26th lap around the sun by spending it on the treatment table as he continues to try to work his way back from Week 13's knee injury.

The NFL world reacted to the clip of Jackson on social media.

"It's so good to see Lamar in good spirits and his teammates messing around with him," a user said. "PCL massage therapy helps with pain relief, circulation stimulation, dispersing blood and fluid accumulations, swelling reduction, and relaxing muscle spasms. QB1 is on the mend."

"We were told he was lazy and didn’t show up to treatment though," a fan laughed.

"Mike Preston somewhere punching the air right now."

"This vid gave me hope," a member of Ravens Flock said.

Here's to hoping we'll be able to see Lamar back on the field soon.