NFL World Reacts To The Lamar Jackson Weight News

Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson has been hitting the weight room heavy this offseason.

A bulked-up Lamar popped up on the NFL Network over the weekend, and explained his mindset during offseason trading.

It was very important. I just wanted to put a little more weight on me, cause I was a little small, you know, early in my career. I just wanted to put weight on and see how it felt. And I feel good. ... I was like 205-208, now I'm like 230 right now.

The NFL world reacted to Lamar's added weight on social media.

"Lamar is incredibly likable and he is doing the things to get better," said a Ravens fan. "Stop hating."

"I can already see the LaFullback jokes," another laughed.

"Lamar at 230 is even scarier," another user cried. "Yo jus put on 20 pounds of durability."

A stronger Lamar figures to be an even scarier sight for for defenses in the AFC.