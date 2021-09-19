NFL World Reacts To The Latest Justin Fields News

Another week, another interesting development with the Chicago Bears quarterback situation.

Last week, rookie Justin Fields saw some action in the Sunday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He played inside of the red zone and scored on a rushing attempt. The Bears could look to get Fields more snaps on Sunday.

While veteran quarterback Andy Dalton remains the team’s starter, it’s possible that could change at some point in the near future.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer shared a big update on Sunday morning.

Jay Glazer on @NFLonFOX: “What I’m told by players and coaches in that locker room is every week Justin Fields does something that makes them go ‘Wow, we gotta kinda speed this process up.’" — Joe Ostrowski (@JoeO670) September 19, 2021

Bears fans are getting excited.

“I’ve been saying this since training camp. Stop being fearful of maintaining “the plan.” Change the plan, and let Justin Fields take over. It’s all about doing the right thing according to Matt Nagy. Holding back Justin Fields for no reason is not the right thing to do,” one fan tweeted.

“Was happening in training camp too. Time to speed this thing up,” another fan added.

“These kinds of reports are everything you want to hear as a #Bears fan — I was all for sitting Fields for a few weeks to open the year, but after today it sounds like they’ve been cautious enough. Fields adds too much to this offense to sit him much longer. Week 4 at the latest,” another fan added.

The Bears are scheduled to take on the Bengals on Sunday afternoon. Chicago will face Cleveland in Week 3 and Detroit in Week 4.

When will we see Fields taking over?