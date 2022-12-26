NFL World Reacts To The League Reviewing 'Dirty' Play

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 12: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones remains under fire by the wider NFL world for his attempt to take out Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple below the knees during an interception. But it appears that the league has started to take notice.

According to ProFootballTalk, the NFL intends to review Jones' "low block" on Apple for potential punishment. The review will take place either on Monday or Tuesday.

Per the report, a suspension is considered unlikely. But it is still a potential punishment.

NFL fans object to the idea that Jones' hit on Apple can even be called a "low block" since by that point he was no longer on offense. Many believe that he deserves a suspension anyway:

As ProFootballTalk pointed out, Mac Jones has gotten away with a number of plays that many consider "dirty" that might have bordered on being illegal. The most notable examples were his ankle twist of Panthers linebacker Brian Burns and an apparent groin kick of Chicago Bears defender Jaquan Brisker.

On on hand, the fact that Jones has gotten away completely in the clear without so much as a fine from the ankle twist or groin kick doesn't bode well for people hoping he gets punished.

On the other hand, the NFL could just drop the hammer in an effort to "make up" for previous no-calls.

We'll find out in the days or even hours to come what the NFL has in store for him.