NFL World Reacts To The Le'Veon Bell Fight Rumors

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 20: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Kansas City Chiefs scores a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 20, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Five years ago Le'Veon Bell was the best running back in the NFL and poised to become one of its highest-paid ever. Now it appears the highest-paying gig he can get these days is celebrity boxing.

TMZ reported on Monday that the former All-Pro running back is in talks for a celebrity boxing match with fellow ex-NFL star Adrian Peterson. Per the report, the fight would take place at Crypto.com Arena next month.

The fight is being staged as part of the Social Gloves event in Los Angeles organized by YouTuber Austin McBroom. Others fights on the card include former NBA player Nick Young versus rapper Blueface, and McBroom himself against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib.

NFL fans seem to find it pretty hilarious how far Bell has fallen over the past few years. Some are joking that he's going to get his "Bell" rung by Peterson:

From 2013 to 2017, Le'Veon Bell was a dominant running back who averaged 1,600 yards from scrimmage per year and made three Pro Bowls.

But after refusing to play in 2018 due to a contract dispute, he joined the New York Jets in free agency on a fully-guaranteed contract. But Bell lasted only 17 miserable games for the Jets before being cut in 2020.

Over the past two seasons Bell has played four for different teams, totaling less than 500 yards in that span.

And now it looks like the next time we see Bell on television or any streaming service will be in a celebrity boxing match.