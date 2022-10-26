NFL World Reacts To The Lions Owner Decision News

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 28: Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes (L) and head football coach Dan Campbell talk after the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions owner Sheila Hamp briefly spoke to reporters on Wednesday. During her rare media appearance, she was asked directly about the job security of head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes.

Hamp voice her support for both during her short, four-minute appearance.

"I believe in the leadership," she said, per team insider Dave Birkett.

"Sheila gets it. It ain't pretty rn but she gets it," one fan wrote.

"People will get mad at this but there’s absolutely no way Holmes or Campbell should even be on the hot seat yet. When they hired them it was known that this was going to be one of the biggest rebuilds in recent NFL memory. You can’t just pull the plug on that two years in," another added.

"If Dan and Brad don’t work out, it’s whatever. Would rather make that call 3-4 years into their tenure instead of 2 years in. Let them put their plan together," another said.

The Lions entered the 2022 season with a great deal of hype. As the featured team on Hard Knocks, NFL fans got an insight into how Campbell runs things in Detroit.

After a narrow Week 1 loss to the Eagles and a Week 2 win over the Commanders, the Lions have absolutely crumbled. The team is now 1-5 on the year after notching four losses in a row.

If the Lions are unable to turn things around, Hamp's answer could soon change.