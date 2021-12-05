Could we see Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell working in the National Football League next season?

According to a report from the NFL Network, Fickell “quietly” spoke with one professional franchise last offseason, ultimately remaining at the college level at Cincinnati.

However, following another great year with the Bearcats – who went undefeated and are on the verge of a College Football Playoff appearance – the NFL could come calling, again.

“Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell quietly spoke with the Lions about their head coaching job last year, sources say, and the expectation is he’ll be in the mix for NFL jobs again in the upcoming hiring cycle … if he’s interested,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero tweeted.

“Call him back,” one fan suggested.

“Don’t even worry about this stuff. Our coach is a badass. If you’re not calling him and at least inquiring you’re doing a bad job,” a Cincinnati Bearcats fan tweeted.

“Smarter to stay away from the dumpster fire that is the Detroit Lions,” one fan admitted.

“Lane, Harbaugh, Fickell all will be in mix for NFL jobs,” one fan predicted.

It will be an interesting coaching carousel in the NFL this offseason, that’s for sure.