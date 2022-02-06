The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Major Cowboys Speculation

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The 2022 offseason is shaping up to be a big one for the Dallas Cowboys.

While the Cowboys have decided to bring back their coaching staff following the disappointing playoff loss, there could be some major roster turnover.

Dallas, which lost to San Francisco in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs, is rumored to be considering two big roster cuts this offseason.

The Cowboys could reportedly part ways with wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence.

“Feels like this is where things are heading. Stephen sounded like he was laying the foundation for it this week, and a number of people connected to the decisions are anticipating it to come to fruition. Both players are still stars and wouldn’t be unemployed for very long,” Bobby Belt tweeted.

Cowboys fans aren’t happy.

“They aren’t cutting two leaders one on each side of the ball!! Expect Zeke gone first,” one fan suggested.

“If they run it back with basically the same team minus Cooper and Tank, man. Jerry’s gonna have to do a good job selling the potential of this team to us,” another fan added.

“Face it we all knew this was the year. They blew it and now more than likely we are gonna see a rebuild and waste the remaining oline and Daks prime years. Can’t cut zeke cause of a restructured deal last off-season,” another fan wrote.

The Cowboys have some tough decisions to make this offseason, that is for sure.

