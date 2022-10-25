NFL World Reacts To The Malcolm Butler Workout News

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: Malcolm Butler #21 of the New England Patriots reacts in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In late August, the New England Patriots released veteran corner Malcolm Butler just days after placing him on Injured Reserve.

Now, a few months later, Butler appears ready to make a return to the NFL. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Miami Dolphins hosted Butler for a visit.

"The Dolphins worked out a group of players today including veteran CB Malcolm Butler," Yates said.

Fans took to social media after the news broke to react to Butler's attempt to make a comeback.

"Another Malcolm Butler comeback in the works?" one fan questioned.

"This makes a ton of sense. Not sure how much Butler has left but has experience with Boyer," another fan said.

"They basically just take every player who won a Super Bowl in New England and put them on their team," said a third fan.

In seven seasons, Butler has racked up 406 total tackles, 82 pass deflections and 17 interceptions.