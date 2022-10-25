NFL World Reacts To The Malcolm Butler Workout News
In late August, the New England Patriots released veteran corner Malcolm Butler just days after placing him on Injured Reserve.
Now, a few months later, Butler appears ready to make a return to the NFL. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Miami Dolphins hosted Butler for a visit.
"The Dolphins worked out a group of players today including veteran CB Malcolm Butler," Yates said.
Fans took to social media after the news broke to react to Butler's attempt to make a comeback.
"Another Malcolm Butler comeback in the works?" one fan questioned.
"This makes a ton of sense. Not sure how much Butler has left but has experience with Boyer," another fan said.
"They basically just take every player who won a Super Bowl in New England and put them on their team," said a third fan.
In seven seasons, Butler has racked up 406 total tackles, 82 pass deflections and 17 interceptions.