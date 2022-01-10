NFL players might want to think twice about joining Peyton and Eli’s ESPN broadcast next season…

The NFL’s Week 18 schedule is concluding on Sunday and the “Manning Curse” appears to have an undefeated record this season.

“The Manning Curse finished the season undefeated. 7 active players joined the show this season. All 7 would go on to lose the next week,” Ari Meirov tweeted.

Perhaps the “Manning Curse” is the new “Madden Curse.”

The Manning Curse finished the season undefeated. 7 active players joined the show this season. All 7 would go on to lose the next week. pic.twitter.com/BKJruFWHA3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2022

Peyton and Eli Manning’s Monday Night Football telecast was highly entertaining throughout the season, in part due to the high-level guests.

Perhaps we’ll see NFL players thinking twice about joining the broadcast next season, though…

“Aaron Rodgers getting his Manningcast curse out of the way in a meaningless game is next level psychology,” one fan tweeted.

“Technically didn’t affect Aaron Rodgers completely since he didn’t play in the 2nd half… but still,” another fan added.

“This is why Bill wouldn’t let Mac go on their show lmaooooo,” a Patriots fan added.

“It was smart of Aaron to get this out of the way before the playoffs,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Who do you want to see appearing on the Manningcast next season?