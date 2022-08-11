NFL World Reacts To The Marshawn Lynch Arrest Details

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Marshawn Lynch of the Oakland Raiders arrives prior to Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The details have emerged from Marshawn Lynch's recent DUI arrest - and they are not good.

According to TMZ, the police said that Lynch appeared "completely wasted" during his DUI arrest earlier this week. He was reportedly falling in and out of consciousness while questioning and "reeked of booze."

At one point, Lynch may have even snitched on himself. He apparently told officers that the car he was driving was stolen.

As you would imagine, NFL fans are pretty disappointed. They're lamenting how the situation just keeps getting worse and worse the more new details come out:

As a player, Marshawn Lynch was one of the best running backs in the NFL for four years while with the Seattle Seahawks. He led the league in rushing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons, during which the Seahawks reached the Super Bowl twice.

It's been several years since Marshawn Lynch last played a down in the NFL. He hasn't officially retired, but hasn't really been prepping to play either.

Lynch has been spending his retirement getting involved in many different business ventures ranging from sports team ownership to cannabis investment to tech startups.

We can only hope this DUI incident is a one-time thing and not a sign of some bigger issue in Lynch's personal life.

He's a legend in the NFL and it would be a shame if that legend ended in tragedy.