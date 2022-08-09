NFL World Reacts To The Marshawn Lynch Arrest News

Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch has been arrested and booked for driving under the influence.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest with a tweet on Tuesday.

" The LVMPD conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue (near Wyoming and Las Vegas Blvd) on a driver, later identified as Marshawn Lynch, for suspected driver impairment," LVMPD wrote. "Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"At least the Legend isn’t hurt," one fan wrote.

"Uh oh…looks like Marshawn Lynch is in trouble!" another added.

"Nah man. Not my dog BeastMode," another said..

Through 12 NFL seasons, Lynch amassed 10,413 rushing yards and 85 touchdowns. His most recent time on the NFL gridiron took place during a short stint with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019.

Lynch was announced as a "special correspondent" for the Seahawks' broadcasting team on Monday. The former All-Pro running back has also been rumored as a possible analyst for Amazon's Thursday Night Football.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.